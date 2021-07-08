Pilot Rock
March 20, 1924 — July 7, 2021
Lewis E. Dearborn was born March 20, 1924, to his parents Wilbur and Helen Dearborn at his grandmother Walker’s home in Joseph, Oregon. Lewis' sister Vida was born two years later. In 1927 Lewis’ parents were divorced.
Helen married Arley Shevlin and they settled on a ranch in the upper Imnaha River Valley. Lew and his sister attended their early elementary school years at the one-room Imnaha schoolhouse. Lew would drive a team of horses 4 miles to school and back each day, pulling a box along the river for the children to ride in, changing the box to a sleigh in the wintertime. Life on the Imnaha was challenging. Lew and Vida looked after a flock of 100 turkeys, helped with the large garden, and tended to the horses and other animals. They seldom went hungry as salmon, deer and elk were plentiful.
Lew attended his later elementary years at Joseph Elementary, where he lived at his Grandma Walker’s home. Lewis attended Vale High School, where he was an outstanding athlete participating in football, basketball and track.
Following high school Lew was drafted into the Navy to serve in WWII. He served as a Seaman First Class gunner on a liberty ship, the Norman E. Mack, that supplied troops in the Philippines and in Australia.
After the war, Lew married Gloria Blackburn, a Vale High School classmate, in Seattle. Lewis went to work in Bend, Oregon, and from there they ended up in Brogan, Oregon, where Lewis went to work for the state highway department. This employment continued for 30 years, from light truck driver to foreman in places like Ukiah, Pilot Rock, Port Orford, Pendleton, John Day and Meacham, retiring in 1982.
Lew married Dorthy Ramos in 1970; Dorthy passed away in 1989. He met Mary Smith, later in 1989, on a blind date and they were happily married for almost 30 years until his death July 7, 2021.
Lewis is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Price (Harold) and stepson Tony Ramos (Lynn). He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons Thomas Dearborn (Tana) and Bob Smith (Sheryl); daughters Becky Holmes (Dane), Glenna Smith and Annie Tester (Gary); 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will occur at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cancer Society, Pilot Rock Education & Community Foundation, or some organization of your choice through Pioneer Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
