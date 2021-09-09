Lewis Lee Turner of Milton-Freewater passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla at the age of 94.
He was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Boswell, Oklahoma, to William Henry and Minnie Maribelle (Johnson) Turner. His father was blind so Lewis went to work early in life to help support his family. He met his wife-to-be when they were in the first grade. She moved away for a while, but returned and Lewis started courting her. The couple married on September 16, 1946, in a double ceremony with Lewis’s sister, Minnie Mae Turner, and Sue’s brother, JB Allen, in Soper, Oklahoma.
Lewis and Sue had two children, Marilyn Peterson and Jimmye Turner.
He worked most of his life (66 years) on the Williams Ranch in Umapine, Oregon.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Sue Turner, of almost 75 years; brother, Elmer Turner; daughter, Marilyn Peterson; and son, Jimmye (Dayna) Turner; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildrren with two more on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
