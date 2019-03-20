Wapato, Wash.
July 10, 1981 — March 17, 2019
Liana Delsie “Tiny” Spino, 37, of Wapato, Washington, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at a Spokane hospital.
She was born July 10, 1981, to Wesley Spino and Rebecca Heath in Madras, Oregon. She graduated Pace High school in Wapato, Washington.
Liana worked at the Wildhorse Hotel, Miners Burgers and then at Yakamart as a supervisor cashier and received Employee of the Month; she was known for her excellent customer service.
Some of her hobbies included beadwork, pool shark, jingle dress dancer, traveling, dance trip generation, basketball, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Liana is survived by her companion Larry Bill Jr.; mother Rebecca Heath (Kirby Heath Sr.) of Warm Springs, Oregon; her brother and sisters Jerrod Heath, Keena Heath and Jerome Spino of Warms Springs, Oregon, and Gladys Heath (Thomas Sam Jr.), Kirby Heath Jr. and Kevin Heath of Wapato, Washington; six grandchildren and grand-special Jade Mendoza; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Liana is preceded in death by her father Wesley Spino, grandparents Marvin Felix Patrick Sr. “Wish” and Suevina Albert Patrick, and uncle Zachary Patrick.
Dressing service was Wednesday March 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, with Washat service at 7:00 p.m. at the Agency Longhouse. Final Seven is Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. at the Agency Longhouse, followed by burial at the Tutuilla Cemetery, Mission, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
