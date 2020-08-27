Sherwood
March 14, 1934 — July 31, 2020
Lillian Eileen (Stubblefield) Rychlick passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2020.
Eileen was born in Pendleton, Oregon, and lived her early years at Lehman Hot Springs where her parents, Fancho and Lillian Stubblefield, owned and operated the hot springs resort outside of Ukiah, Oregon. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1952 before going on to attend Oregon State University. She also traveled to San Francisco to study to be a dental hygienist.
Eileen worked at White Motor Company for five years where she met and then married Stanley Albert Rychlick in 1956. They settled on a 15-acre farm in Sherwood, Oregon, to start a family. Eileen and Stan raised four boys on the farm. Once the boys were in school, Eileen then worked as a rural mail carrier for 25 years in the Sherwood community.
Eileen is survived by her four boys, Gary, Denis, David, and Paul, along with four daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Stan, in 1984, and grandson Tristan.
"Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever." — Unknown
