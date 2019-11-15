Wilsonville
November 13, 1928 — November 11, 2019
Lillian Helen (Lorenzen) Cook, 90, died November 11, 2019, with family by her side at SpringRidge retirement home at Charbonneau in Wilsonville, Oregon. She was born on November 13, 1928, in Pendleton, Oregon, to John H. and Alvina A. Lorenzen.
Helen attended the first three grades of school in Helix, Oregon, and then transferred to Pendleton where she graduated from high school in 1946. In 1950 she graduated from Oregon State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
In 1950, she married Don Cook whom she met when she was in the first grade. They lived in Hermiston, Oregon, where she taught school in Stanfield, Oregon. Later, she coordinated the school lunch program for the Hermiston schools. In 1964 they moved to Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and in 1967 to Pendleton. For three years she worked as the Umatilla County sanitarian inspecting restaurants and school cafeterias.
Helen was a member of the Episcopal church since shortly after she was married, and in Pendleton served on the Vestry, the Altar Guild, and sang in the choir. Helen served four years as chaperone for the Pendleton Round-Up Queen and Court and was a member of PEO. She was recognized by those who knew her as an accomplished homemaker. Her interests included family, sharing hospitality, cooking, baking and sewing. She enjoyed playing bridge, skiing, and golf.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Don; son Steve Cook (Judy), West Linn, Oregon; daughter Sally Harpst (Mark), Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren Aaron, Lauren, and Kathryn Cook, and Brian and Kevin Thompson; great-grandchildren Konnor and Kolton Thompson; her sister Roberta Steinmetz (Portland, Oregon); and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Dorothy Erickson.
There will be a private family burial followed by a memorial service at 12 noon, Saturday, November 23, at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Pendleton. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Memorials may be sent to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801, or to a memorial of your choice.
