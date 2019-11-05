Hermiston
February 2, 1923 — November 2, 2019
Lillian L. “Lil” Smith was born on February 2, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Emil and Otillie Rauch Welke. She died on November 2, 2019, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 96 years.
She was raised and attended schools in Chicago, Illinois. Lil was united in marriage to Jack H. Smith on March 20, 1948, in Hermiston, Oregon. She worked at the Umatilla Army Depot where she retired as the transportation officer in 1978. She and Jack raised their children, Judy, Art and Tim, in Hermiston.
Lil was a member of the Emblem Club and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermiston, Oregon. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, socializing, entertaining and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her sons: Art Smith and wife Judy, Wellsville, Utah, and Tim Smith and wife Holly, Burns, Ore.; son-in-law Bill Jung, Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law Maxine Hermann, Baker City, Ore.; five grandsons; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lil was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Smith; daughter Judith Patricia Jung; and three brothers: Henry and Alfred Welke, and George Hermann.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Lil’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
Please share memories of Lil with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
