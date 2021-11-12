Lilly Y. Chinn, of Hermiston, was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Guang Zhou, Toi Shan, Nam Chuan, China, the daughter of Hay Yee and Kam Yee (Chinn) Wong. She passed away in Hermiston Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 90.
Lilly grew up and attended her school in China. She met and married Daniel Edward Chinn in China in 1948. In 1949, the couple fled mainland China during the Communist takeover and moved to Hong Kong. They moved to the United States and settled into Hermiston, Oregon, in 1952 where she has resided since. Lilly owned and operated the Hong Kong Cafe Restaurant in Hermiston for many years until retiring in 1996. She also bought and sold real estate in the Hermiston area for many years.
Lilly enjoyed gardening, painting, doing arts and crafts and was a member of the Arts & Crafts on the Dry Side Club. She was a long time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hermiston.
She is survived by her children, Pearl Stein of Issaquah, Washington, Sherry Chinn of Hermiston and Bill Chinn of Castro Valley, California; two grandchildren, Spencer Chinn and Koen Chinn; sisters, Diane Tang of San Francisco, and Irene Shu of Oregon City; and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel in 1991; her parents; an infant brother and an adopted brother, Sidney Wong.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. The service will also be livestreamed from the Living Faith Church website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. A private burial will be in the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
