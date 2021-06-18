Hermiston
June 29, 1945 — June 14, 2021
Linda A. Owens, beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, passed away peacefully in her home on June 14, 2021, at the age of 75.
She was born on June 29, 1945, in Walla Walla, Washington, to William and Virginia Marlow. Linda grew up in Eastern Oregon, graduating from Mac-Hi in the Class of 1963.
Linda enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. Some of her favorite moments were when she was surrounded by her grandchildren. She loved her church and was diligent in reading and studying her scriptures. Linda had many close friends that she served alongside in her many church callings.
She loved the outdoors and spent many vacations with her family and friends camping. Linda will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband Richard, Hermiston, Oregon; two daughters, Mandy of Pendleton, Oregon, and Lacy of Glendale, Arizona; two sisters, Glenda of Washington and Sandy of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; five grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, Megan, Anthony and Tyler; and a great-grandson, Sammy.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Linda’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Linda with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
