Hermiston
March 8, 1944 — July 14, 2020
Linda C. Storment of Hermiston was born March 8, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Major Leonard Kenneth Gott, U.S. Army, and Caroline M. Gott. She died on July 14, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 76 years.
Being a Army brat, she lived with her parents and two sisters Candace and Nancy in various state and countries, finally putting down their roots in Spanaway, Washington, where Linda attended Bethel High School, graduating in 1963. Linda attended Bates Vocational School in Tacoma, Washington, to become a dental assistant and in 1964 she left Bates to become the wife to Larry Storment.
During the 56 years of marriage to Larry, Linda attended to their three children, Richard, Kimberly and Ronald, and when they left the nest Linda went to work at Good Shepherd Hospital for 32 years in environmental services. To many people at Good Shepherd, Linda and her longtime friend Delores Rueber were known as the snoop sisters.
Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry; son Richard Storment of Hermiston, Oregon; daughter Kimberly K. Storment of Federal Way, Washington; son Ronald Layne Storment of Shelton, Washington; three grandchildren, Brandon Storment of Federal Way, Washington, Kennedi Storment of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Miles Storment of Shelton, Washington; her sister Candy and brother-in-law Bill Lewis of Smithfield, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda will be best remembered for her Friday and Saturday garage sale hunts with her friend Thelma Roe and her own at-home garage sales.
Linda was proceeded in death by her sister Nancy, her mother and her father.
Linda requested that her epitaph should read GONE TO THE BIG YARD SALE IN THE SKY.
A celebration of life for Linda will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Linda would like donations to Pet Rescue in her name.
Viewing will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Linda will be laid to rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon, where all are invited to attend with masks required.
Please share memories of Linda with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
