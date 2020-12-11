Pendleton
January 16, 1956 — December 10, 2020
Our sweet Linda finished her earthly journey peacefully at her home on Dec. 10, 2020. She is now in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and surrounded by loved ones who passed on before her.
Linda Diane (O’Dell) Gailey was born Jan. 16, 1956, in Bakersfield, California, to Leslie Marvin O’Dell and Mary Charlotte Robertson. The early years of her life were spent in Silverton, Oregon, where she attended school.
Linda married Gilbert Arevalo Jr. in 1973 and together they had four daughters, Jean, Jenny, Jaime and Jan, that she loved and made incredible sacrifices for. They divorced in 1988.
In June of 1989, Linda married Bill Gailey and with her daughters moved to Pendleton, Oregon. Through this marriage Linda was blessed to know and love Bill’s children, Brett and Lauri Gailey.
Linda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served faithfully in many different capacities. She loved working with the youth of the church and enjoyed watching them grow and learn, but most of all she loved her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
Linda spent her life as a homemaker where she could do what loved most, serve her family. She made every attempt to make everyone feel loved and cared for. When you asked Linda what matters most, she would always tell you, “Family.” At 50 years old, Linda decided she wanted to run her first marathon and that goal went on to bless the lives of many women who she inspired to run with her. She participated in and completed several marathons, half-marathons, triathlons and relay races.
Linda is survived by her husband, Bill Gailey of Pendleton; son, Brett Gailey and his wife, Micah, of Lake Stevens, Washington; daughters, Lauri Gailey of Pendleton, Oregon, Jean McKendrick of Jacksonville, Florida, Jenny Erazo of Logan, Utah, Jaime Larsen and her husband, Jim Larsen, of Pendleton, Oregon, and Jan Zaugg and her husband, Lace Zaugg, of Pendleton, Oregon; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Les Namits, and her husband, Kelly, of Lyons, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, Leslie O’Dell and Mary Miller; her brother, Lyle O’Dell; and her sisters Deborah O’Dell and Donna O’Dell.
A private family service will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pendleton, Oregon. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
