Ione
October 12, 1940 — January 30, 2020
Linda Joyce Miller-Wilson, age 79, of Ione, Oregon, passed away January 30, 2020, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Linda was born to Henrietta and Elmon Howard on October 12, 1940, in Portland, Oregon. Linda was a cowgirl, from the beginning to the end. As a child, she developed her eternal love for horses and grew into a masterful rider, competing and performing in a roping and riding drill team as a Rhinestone Cowgirl. Later in life her passion evolved into raising beautiful quarter horses.
Linda married the late James A. Miller on October 8, 1960, and together they proudly raised two sons, Michael and Matthew. Family was her greatest joy, especially time together riding horses with her sons, and camping and fishing on Diamond Lake with their extended family. Linda also had an incredible talent for growing amazing flower gardens and utilized this gift in creating gorgeous arrangements as a professional florist.
After James' death in 1990, Linda found love again and married Gerald R. Wilson on November 30, 2002. Together they fulfilled a dream to build a horse and cattle ranch outside Ione, Oregon, all completed in their retirement years together. No younger woman could hold a candle to Linda's unwavering work ethic on their farm! Linda especially enjoyed every summer spent with her granddaughter, Nicole, teaching her about raising and tending to the horses, cows, mules and an occasional feline visitor.
Linda is survived by her husband, Gerald, sons Michael (Patti) and Matthew (Ilene), grandchildren Katie, Josh, and Nicole, and numerous stepgrandchildren, friends and extended love ones. She is predeceased by her sister Sally Crandall, and parents Henrietta and Elmon Howard.
Linda touched the lives of everyone she met. Her incredible positive attitude, contagious smile and friendly personality warmed the hearts of everyone she knew. Celebrate her life with us! A memorial graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 5, at Finley-Sunset Hills Cemetery, 6801 S.W. Sunset Highway, Portland, Oregon.
Arrangements are being handled by Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.