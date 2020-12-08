Pendleton
June 30, 1939 — December 3, 2020
Linda Lou Showaker was born June 30, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to James and Grace Worrell. She lived in Portland, Waso County, then Umatilla where she graduated high school. She also lived in Pilot Rock and spent the last 50-plus years here in Pendleton, Oregon.
She attended Blue Mountain Community College. She married Duane Hinkley in 1957 and later divorced, and on May 27, 1977, married Charles Showaker and shared 43 years together. She was a homemaker when her children were small and took care of multiple rental properties.
She ran several different programs including Foster Grandparents, Center for Independent Living, and Red Cross. Linda was the owner and operator of The Bread Board and Little Club at PGG, and in 2000 bought Pendleton Ship Shoppe with her daughter Lisa, where she worked part time for a few years. She then had her own business as a traveling notary service she operated from her home.
She loved spending time in her yard and all her flowers, and during the holidays she enjoyed making her home warm and inviting for her family. She had two cats, Allie and Vada, that she loved very much. Linda made a big difference in her community and her family loved her dearly.
Linda is survived by her husband Charles Showaker of Pendleton; children Juli Gessesse (Ron Miller) of Dallas, Oregon, Bruce Hinkley of Windsor, Colorado, and Lisa (Kevin) Knox of Pendleton, Oregon; her siblings Barbara Zeigler (Gary Gossett) of Spokane, Washington, Walt (Colleen) Worrell of The Dalles, Oregon, and Vicki Perkins of The Dalles, Oregon; sister-in-law Patti Worrell of Camano Island, Washington, and brother in-law Joe (Lynetta) Showaker; 10 grandkids and six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace Worrell, and brother Roger (Lucky) Worrell.
No service will be held at this time; a celebration of life will be held next spring or summer.
Memorial donations can be sent to Vange John Memorial Hospice or donations in her memory to charity of one’s choice.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
