Linda Roberta Caldwell went to meet her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family January 26, 2019.
Linda was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Lawrence and Sara LoEva (Harris) Ricks. Linda grew up in Grand View, Idaho, raised by her mother and stepfather Lin Thomson, and attending Grand View schools with loving memories of riding her favorite horse Coy to school. Loved to go to dances in Grand View, Bruneau and Oreana or teen town in Mt. Home.
She had fond memories of growing on up on the ranch with her many cousins. Linda met the love of her life Alva Caldwell at a dance and married in Nampa, raising three children.
She worked many jobs including H&M meats and Meridian Wood. Moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1976. Living many places with Alva in food processing. She always made a beautiful and loving home, moving back to Nampa in 2018.
Linda’s greatest treasures were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and her precious dogs Chelsie, Shelby and cat Pepper. Her hobbies were making beautiful cards, needlework, knitting, making shortbread, candy and apple butter. She always enjoyed giving these homemade treasures to others. She loved to collect candlewick and teddy bears and watching NBA and rodeos. Enjoyed hosting wonderful family gatherings and bridge parties, teaching her grandchildren how to cook, play canasta and knit. Loved reading about the history of Owyhee County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, and son Monte. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Alva; her daughters Ty (Monte) Hergert of Nampa, and Kelly (Guy) Belanger of Lovelock, Nevada; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; her aunt Treva (Chuck) Malmstrom; brother-in-Law Gerald Harbaugh; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
“To Those I Love”: If I should ever leave you whom I love to go along the Silent Way, grieve Not. Nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk to me as if I were beside you there. (I’d come – I’d come, could but I find a way! But would not tears and grief be barriers?) and when you hear a song or see a bird I loved, please do not let the thought of me be sad … For I am loving you just as I always have … You were so good to me! There are so many things I wanted still to do — so many things to say to you … Remember that I did not fear … It was just leaving you that was hard to face … We cannot see beyond … But this I know: I loved you so — ‘twas heaven here with you! — Isla Paschal Richardson
A visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Memorial donations can be given to the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy, Idaho.
