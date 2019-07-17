La Pine
July 13, 2019
Lindsey DeAne Ward was born sleeping on July 13, 2019, at 2:59 p.m.
Lindsey was the beloved daughter of Jenifer and Spencer Ward of La Pine, Oregon.
Her maternal grandparents are Jeff Engelman, Tiah Engelman, Averille Cupples and Mark Cupples; her paternal grandparents are Jim Ward and Bonnie Ward.
She was a beautiful baby girl that touched so many people. Our lives will always be moved by her struggle to be here. Please keep us in your thoughts as we come to terms with our lives without her here.
There will be a memorial service for close family and friends held at Baird Memorial Chapel, Inc. in La Pine, Oregon.
If you wish to make a donation in Lindsey’s memory, please donate to “St. Charles Foundation — Mother and Child Services” at https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/Ways-to-Give/Support-a-Specific-Program/Mother-and-Child-Services.
