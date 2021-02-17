Athena
January 19, 1957 — February 15, 2021
Linn Perry passed away on February 15, 2021, at the age of 64. He was born January 19, 1957, in Pendleton, Oregon.
He leaves behind three sons, three grandkids, a brother, and his mother and father. He had 56 cousins, 68 second cousins, and an unknown number of third cousins.
Linn loved life, being in the mountains, and picking huckleberries.
He fought his illness for 12 years. We will miss him.
