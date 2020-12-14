Weston
March 1, 1927 — November 11, 2020
Linnie Jo Pike of Weston, Oregon, passed away November 11, 2020, in College Place, Washington at the age of 93. She was born March 1, 1927, in Jacksons Gap, Alabama the youngest of 11 children to John Henry and Urah Jane (Smith) Davis.
In 1946, she married Edwin Owen Pike and the couple moved to Weston in the 1950s where she worked for many years in the local food processing plants. She was a devoted member of the Weston Assembly of God Church and lived her life accordingly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters, Annie, Edgar, Curtis, Floyd, Aetha, Auburn, James, John, Mary and Elsie; son, Timothy Paul Pike; and foster-son; Michael Knight.
She is survived by son, John Pike; and foster-son, Randy Knight; and countless other relatives.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Weston Cemetery in Weston, Oregon. (Services are limited to 50 people and face masks are required).
To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.