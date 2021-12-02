Lois I. Myrick was born on July 6, 1927, in Ithaca, Nebraska, to parents, John and Velma Boardman Hageman. She died on Nov. 26, 2021, at her home in Umatilla, Oregon, at the age of 94 years.
Lois was raised in Nebraska, Jerome and Sun Valley, Idaho, before living in Portland, Oregon. She worked in support of the war effort “Rosie the Riveter” as a welder assistant, during World War II. Lois moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where she married Frank Myrick on Aug. 11, 1951. They owned Myrick Chevrolet, Western Auto and then Myrick Chrysler Dodge until retiring in 1994. She and Frank were active in the Hermiston Elks Lodge for many years. Lois enjoyed crocheting, traveling, going on cruises, dancing and word search puzzles.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Keesey, Cornelius, Oregon; and Karen Sligar, Twin Falls, Idaho; brother, Aaron Hageman, The Dalles, Oregon; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Frank Myrick; a daughter, Lori Myrick; a son, Steven Myrick; her parents, and a sister, Eryis Dorn.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Lois’ memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
