Pendleton
January 31, 1922-June 24, 2020
Lois Franklin Ramig, died peacefully on the afternoon of June 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was 98 years old.
Lois was born in McGrew, Nebraska, on January 31, 1922, to Robert I. and Beulah R. Franklin. She grew up on the Franklin family farm with brothers, Paul and Cal, and sisters Roberta, Betty, and Margie. Lois was valedictorian of her high school class and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1945 with a degree in home economics.
Bob and Lois Ramig, met in grade school and married on November 28, 1943.
The Ramigs moved to Pendleton in 1961. Lois was a fixture at the Blue Mountain Community College bookstore for more than 20 years, and an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for family and friends, and made beautiful quilts for newborns and Pendleton graduates.
Lois was an enduring presence in her community and tremendously faithful to her many friends, who crossed generations. Loyal and kind beyond measure, she met every challenge with determined, gracious strength. Her home and her kitchen were warm and full.
Lois delighted in her family, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Robert E. ‘Bob’ Ramig, and her grandson, Michael Ramig. She is survived by children, Frank and wife Carolyn; Mary; and John and wife Mia; grandchildren, Lisa and husband Gerald; Kendall and wife Britta; Lauren and husband Dan; Sarah and husband Hayden; Anna and Alexander; and great grandchildren Leon; Henri; Adam; Annette; and Zell.
She loved many, many others as her own.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial and celebration of Lois will be held in Pendleton at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church or Vange John Memorial Hospice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 SE Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
