Pendleton
April 7, 1932 — December 1, 2019
Lois Roberta (Crow) Horton passed away with her family by her side on December 1, 2019, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wash., after a short illness.
Lois was born on April 7, 1932, in Pendleton, Ore., the daughter of John Crow and Mildred (Bowman) Crow.
Lois worked in federal service for 33 years. She started at Umatilla Army Depot, followed by Herlong Army Depot, Federal Job Information Center, the U.S. Forest Service and finally back at Umatilla Army Depot, where she retired.
In retirement, Lois volunteered with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Kick’n Cancer-New Beginnings and the Umatilla County Historical Society.
Lois enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with her family.
Lois is survived by her son Bruce Wattenburger, wife Shan and their children, Allyson Clark and Kyle Wattenburger of Redmond, Ore., and daughter Rhonda Walker, husband Eli Walker Sr., children Eli Walker Jr. and daughter Mindy Hobbs of Sparks, Nev. Lois also enjoyed her eight great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel and donations may be made in Lois’ name to Kick’n Cancer-New Beginnings (KCNB) at P.O. Box 1362, Pendleton, OR 97801.
A graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery on Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m.
