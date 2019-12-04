Lois Horton

Horton

Pendleton

April 7, 1932 — December 1, 2019

Lois Roberta (Crow) Horton passed away with her family by her side on December 1, 2019, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Wash., after a short illness.

Lois was born on April 7, 1932, in Pendleton, Ore., the daughter of John Crow and Mildred (Bowman) Crow.

Lois worked in federal service for 33 years. She started at Umatilla Army Depot, followed by Herlong Army Depot, Federal Job Information Center, the U.S. Forest Service and finally back at Umatilla Army Depot, where she retired.

In retirement, Lois volunteered with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Kick’n Cancer-New Beginnings and the Umatilla County Historical Society.

Lois enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with her family.

Lois is survived by her son Bruce Wattenburger, wife Shan and their children, Allyson Clark and Kyle Wattenburger of Redmond, Ore., and daughter Rhonda Walker, husband Eli Walker Sr., children Eli Walker Jr. and daughter Mindy Hobbs of Sparks, Nev. Lois also enjoyed her eight great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel and donations may be made in Lois’ name to Kick’n Cancer-New Beginnings (KCNB) at P.O. Box 1362, Pendleton, OR 97801.

A graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery on Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.