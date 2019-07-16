Pendleton
January 18, 1926 — July 12, 2019
Lola Inez Beilke, 93, of Pendleton/Pilot Rock, died July 12, 2019, at Sun Ridge Adult Care. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop is in charge of arrangements. A graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 Highwayy 395 South, Pendleton, Oregon.
Lola was born January 18, 1926, to Zeb and Flossie (Gienger) Platt at the Gienger farm, north of Pilot Rock, Oregon. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1944, after attending a one-room schoolhouse, Upper McKay Creek School District 102, through eighth grade. At one of the country dances, Lola met her future husband, Howard E. Beilke. Soon after his discharge from the Army, after serving in World War II, they were married on December 10, 1945, in Walla Walla, Washington.
She was a lifelong resident of Umatilla County, moving from McKay Creek to Coombs Canyon where the Beilkes farmed. In 1948, they moved to West Birch Creek where they owned and operated a ranch, raising livestock and hay until their retirement in 1997, at which time they moved to Pilot Rock. After Howard’s death in 2011, Lola sold the home in Pilot Rock and moved into Sun Ridge Retirement Community in Pendleton, Oregon.
Survivors include nephews Wayne Platt Jr., Dale Platt, Steven Platt, Jerry Ingram, Harold (Bill) Hinkle and Jay Hinkle; nieces Flossie Keeler, Sherri Sipp and Betty Iverson; and sister-in-law Barbara Platt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Wayne and Vern Platt, and niece Donna Primmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Vange John Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice in care of the funeral home.
