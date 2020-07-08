Athena
May 29, 1952 — June 29, 2020
Lola Mae Robinson passed away on June 29, 2020, in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
Lola was born on May 29, 1952, in Yakima, Washington. Lola lived in Pendleton until her family moved to Athena in 1961. She graduated from McEwen High School in 1970. After graduation she moved to Sacramento, California, and lived there until her retirement from McClellan Air Force Base. In 2015 she moved to Walla Walla, Washington.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Dorothy Robinson of Athena, her brothers Bill and Dale, and sisters Kelly and Kay Edson. She is survived by sisters Carol Judkins (Athena) and Wendy Kennedy (Emmett, Idaho); nephews Rick Edson (Foster City, California) and Keith Robinson (Idaho); nieces Suellen Harral (Athena), Karen Alandt (Meridian, Idaho), and Kelly Galloway (Hermiston); and great-nephews and great-nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence St. Mary Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.