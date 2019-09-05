Milton-Freewater
September 20, 1948 — August 26, 2019
Lonnie Ray Martin was born September 20, 1948, in Alamosa, Colorado, to George and Helen Nelsen Martin. He died at home on August 26, 2019, after a short illness.
Lonnie was raised in Bishop, California, and moved to Salem in 1963, where he graduated from South Salem High School. He moved to Hermiston in 1974.
He retired in March 2019 from Pro Build.
Lonnie loved golf and camping. He was a member of the Hermiston VFW.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his mother and father, a sister, Sandra, and stepson Kent Worden.
He is survived by his wife Debbie at home in Milton-Freewater; daughter Alison (Aaron Basford), son Zachary and grandson Nathan, all of Hermiston; brother Terry of Phoenix, Arizona; and stepsons Eric Jordan of Williamstown, Vermont, and Kristopher Jordan of Milton-Freewater.
Lonnie did not want a funeral, but a party. Please join the family on Sept. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hermiston VFW Hall to celebrate his life.
