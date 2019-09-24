Echo
January 4, 1936 — September 6, 2019
Loren Irvine Stoddard was born on January 4, 1936, in Everett, Washington. He passed away on September 6, 2019, at his home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 83 years.
Loren graduated from Everett High School in January of 1954 and joined the United States Marine Corps in March of 1954. He served for 22½ years including the Vietnam Wwar before retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant E-7. He moved from Kaneohe, Hawaii, where he spent his last tour of duty with his family in Arlington, Washington.
Loren worked briefly for Bayliner Marine before going to work for the Everett Post Office. In 1983, he moved his family to Hermiston, Oregon. Loren worked full time as a rural route mail carrier while continuing to work a small farm.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Stoddard; aunt Doris Allen; brother Paul Givler and wife Sheila; nephew Paul and wife Carol; daughter Debra Pugh and husband Pete; son Donald Stoddard, M.D. and wife Marie; son-in-law Terry VanDyke; 10 grandchildren: Brandon and wife Melissa, David, Marissa and Daniel Pugh, Zachary and Courtney VanDyke, and Mia, Kristoffer and Stephen Stoddard.
Loren was preceded in death by daughters Sheryl Ann, Darlene Patricia and Sandra Louise VanDyke; son Duane Allen; and his parents. He also leaves his beloved dog, Sadie, and four cats.
Loren was described by his grandchildren as loving to fish, scuba dive, golf, travel and spend time with his family and pets. He was proud of his military service and his job with the post office. He had a big heart, an even bigger smile and always had a bear hug for his loved ones. Rest in peace Marine, Semper Fi!
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Eastern Oregon Humane Society, 1844 N.E. Geer Road, Hermiston, OR 97838, or the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Please share memories of Larry with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
