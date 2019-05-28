Hermiston
June 10, 1955 — May 27, 2019
Lorena Marie "Lori" Wyatt of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on June 10, 1955, in Glendale, California, to parents Harlan and Patricia Counihan Ellwood. She died on May 27, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 63 years.
Lori was raised in Boring, Oregon, and lived there until 1975. She then moved to the Hermiston, Oregon, area where she has lived since. Lori married Austin Wyatt and they lived in Plymouth, Washington, and she served on the Plymouth Irrigation Board. They later divorced although they remained good friends.
She enjoyed crafts, making jewelry, playing Yahtzee, gardening, rock hounding, loved animals and cherished time with her family.
She is survived by her sons Mike Ellwood and his wife Cindy, Hermiston, Ore., and Steven Sather, California; mother Pat Moncrief, Hermiston, Ore.; brothers Tim Ellwood, Gresham, Ore., and Robert Ellwood, Hermiston, Ore.; sisters Mary Maret, Spokane, Wash., and Julia Garrett, Hermiston, Ore.; grandchildren Jenyce, Alysha, Jasmine, Austin, Eddie and Stacey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lori was preceded in death by her father.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Lori with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
