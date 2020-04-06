Satus, Washington

August 12, 1935 — April 4, 2020

Lorene Videl Spencer passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on April 4, 2020. A  private dressing will be conducted at Burns Mortuary at 3 p.m. on April 5, 2020. On April 6,  the viewing will be held at Burns Mortuary at 8 a.m., with burial to follow at Tutuilla Church  directly after.

Lorene Videl Minthorn was born on August 12, 1935, to the late Wilbur and Lucy Minthorn. She  was delivered by the late Annie Wannasee (midwife/aunt) at the family home. She was an  enrolled member of the Yakama Nation.

She was married to Roland L. "Jack" Spencer and resided in Satus, Washington, until the time of her death. Lorene worked in canneries for 30 years until she retired. She enjoyed traveling with  Jack while he fished.

She was one of eight children. As a young child Lorene traveled with her family to camp at Mt.  Adams to pick huckleberries every year. Lorene attended and graduated from Pendleton High  School and attended Haskell Indian College. She learned to cook traditional foods by her  mother and enjoyed salmon, deer, eels, roots, etc. She was an excellent canner and preserved foods throughout the year.

She enjoyed watching all sports and traveled to watch her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren play. She loved watching football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and many other  sports. She traveled and attended powwows every year.

Bingo was something she was very passionate about. She enjoyed traveling to play bingo in  different areas as well as meeting up with her bingo partners at Saint Joe's Bingo in Union Gap.

She was faithful to the Washut and the Longhouse beliefs. She was a very loving and caring  wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Lorene was very supportive to  all her family and traveled many miles in her lifetime to remain connected to her family and  community.

She is survived by her husband Roland L. "Jack" Spencer; siblings Leslie Minthorn of McKay  Creek and Roger Minthorn of Warm Springs; children Vernita Lee Van Pelt of Mission, Jue Jue  Withers-Lyons of Mission, Michelle Spencer of Mission, Jacqueline Smartlowit and Debbie  Hoptowit; sons Dirk Spencer of Satus, Wash., Jake Spencer, Nick Spencer, and Jack Spencer; 15  grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lucy Peeps Minthorn; her father Wilbur Minthorn; her brothers Burt "Buddy" Jones, Sylvester "Sully" Minthorn, Alvin "Chipmunk" Minthorn and Phillip "Poots" Minthorn; sister Eulalia "Eullie" Minthorn; son John Withers Jr.; and grandson  Wilber Withers.

Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.

