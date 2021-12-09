Loretta Geneva Kuhlmann, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at the age of 96. Loretta Kuhlmann was born in Portland, Oregon, to John C. Reiber and Elisabeth Reiber (Klaus) July 12, 1925.
Loretta met the love of her life, Harry Kuhlmann, on a blind date in Portland, Oregon. They were married Sept. 22, 1946, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Loretta worked for Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. When Loretta and Harry retired, they spent their winters in Arizona. She enjoyed doing photography, traveling, and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kuhlmann; and sister, Jo Grasley; grandkids, Thad Baum, Monty Davis, Elisabeth Davis; and great-grandkids, Dyllon, Hunter, Taylor, Caelan, Keenah, Cage and Kaiah.
Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elisabeth Reiber; husband, Harry Kuhlman; sister, Dolores Streeter; and grandson, Tan Travis Baum.
I want to thank Suttle Care in Pendleton for the wonderful care they gave mom.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.