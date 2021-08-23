Lorie Lee Sackett of Pasco, Washington, was born July 8, 1954, in Toppenish, Washington, the daughter of Garnett “Bill” and Laura (Bolen) Wornell. She passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, in Pasco at the age of 67.
Lorie grew up and attended school in Sunnyside, Washington. After high school, she joined the U.S. Army where she served as a mechanic and a truck driver. The Army took her to many places like Italy, Germany and much of the United States. She served for over 11 years active duty and many additional years in the reserves.
In 1998, she moved to Irrigon, Oregon, where she lived for several years. She worked as a prison guard in Pendleton and also in Illinois. She has lived in Pasco for the past eight years.
Lorie enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and watching science fiction movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by a daughter, Hope (Eugene) Colpitts; sons J. Maston Wornell and Dell-Ray (Tiffani) Sackett; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six sisters; and many extended family members.
