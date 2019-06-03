Cottage Grove
December 9, 1927 — June 1, 2019
Lorraine Bernice Hileman-Carstens passed away at Middlefield Oaks Senior Living Community Center in Cottage Grove, Oregon, on June 1, 2019, at the age of 91.
She was born December 9, 1927, at Gurdane, Oregon, northwest of Pilot Rock, on a small farm and sheep ranch. Her parents were Arthur Durice and Marie Louise Piquet-Hileman. They are both buried at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oreon. The Hilemans and Piquets settled the Mohawk Valley at Marcola, and at Mabel, Oregon, west of Eugene. Hileman Road at Marcola, where the families farmed, is still a much-used thoroughfare. Origins of the family are from Alsace-Lorraine (France/Germany).
Lorraine’s eight siblings have all predeceased her: Baby Beulah (Genevr), Manley, Alton, Albert, Velma Ekin, Dorotha Suiste, and Gladys Adams.
Lorraine graduated from Pilot Rock Union High School. She married Earl John (Bud) Carstens on May 28, 1945, and they divorced in 1967. He is deceased. fL
Lorraine is survived by daughter Diana Mae Stolley and husband Roger A. Stolley of Keizer, Oregon; and grandchildren Beau, Christopher, and Molly Dunstan of Eugene, Dawn Marie Hert, Kristin Ringer of The Dalles, and Shannon Carrier, Tigard, and several great-grandchildren.
Lorraine worked for many years as a bookkeeper and clerk at Safeway grocery stores in Pendleton. She had also owned a Mode-O-Day clothing store in downtown Pendleton. She loved to garden, can and cook, and was a historian. She loved reading mystery novels. She moved to Cottage Grove in 1997. She attended the Old Time Gospel Fellowship Church in Cottage Grove, and the Assembly of God Church in Pendleton. She spent her last years in the Memory Care Unit at Middlefield Oaks Living Community in Cottage Grove.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon. Lorraine will be buried next to her parents and other members of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
