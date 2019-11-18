Heppner
February 6, 1930 — October 21, 2019
Louis Andrew Carlson, 89, of Heppner, Ore., passed away from health complications on October 21, 2019, in Bend, Ore.
Louis was the youngest child to Leonard and Julia Carlson. Louis was born on February 6, 1930, at the family homestead located in the Valby Community (Ione, Ore.). He had three older siblings: Joyce Carlson-Darst, Cliff Carlson, and Mildred "Millie" Carlson-Hope.
Louis attended Oregon State University and married Betty Graves-Carlson of Heppner, Ore., on December 22, 1950. Together they had four children: Sandra Carlson-Richardson (Danny), Cheri Carlson-Frey (Thomas), Phil Carlson (Kathy) and Clint Carlson (Sarah).
Louis was Oregon State Conservation Man of the Year in 1967, president of Oregon Wheat League in 1982, board member of Columbia Irrigation District and Port of Morrow, Morrow County judge for 12 years, Blue Mountain Community College foundation member, double bass player for the Inland Northwest Orchestra, actively involved in the Morrow County Museum and Historical Society, 4-H member and leader, as well as a member of many local, state, and national agricultural boards.
Louis was a third-generation farmer and rancher involved in the Cattlemen’s Association. He was dedicated to Valby Lutheran Church and his Christian faith. Louis was fair, compassionate, hard-working and loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially the love of his life Betty. Together, they created a beautiful life filled with countless memories that spanned 69 years of marriage. The legacy he leaves in his family and community will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife Betty Graves-Carlson and their four children, sister-in-law Rita Graves-Hill, and brothers-in-law Walt Hill and Dean Graves. Louis leaves behind eight beloved grandchildren: Andrea Frey-Nelson (Andrew), Amanda Richardson, Brad Frey, Jodie Carlson-Matteson (Ryan), Amy Frey, Kyle Carlson (Brenda), Alex Carlson and Julianne Carlson, along with nine great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Louis is proceeded in death by parents Leonard and Julia Carlson, brother Cliff Carlson and sister-in-law Marion Carlson, sister Joyce Carlson-Darst, sister Mildred Carlson-Hope and brother in law Bob Hope, in-laws John and Doris (Wilcox) Graves, and Howard and Jo Ann (Graves) Pettyjohn, and son-in-law Thomas Frey.
Please join the family as we celebrate his life and legacy on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. in Ione, Oregon, at the Legion Hall. If you wish, please bring a salad or side dish to share. He was truly beloved and will be missed, dearly.
If you would like to donate in memory of Louis Carlson, please all donations to: The Valby Memorial Fund, 60492 Valby Road, Ione, OR 97843.
You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.