Pendleton
May 17, 1925 — May 27, 2021
Louis Sidney Wells passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Pendleton, Oregon. Lou was born May 17, 1925, to Wilson and Kathryn Wells in Glendale, Arizona. He was the oldest of their three children and graduated from Vale High School, Vale, Oregon, in 1943.
He served in the Army, and then moved to Eugene to attend the University of Oregon where he was proud to have been a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
Lou became a real estate broker and in 1951 he moved to Pendleton to open his real estate office, L. S. Wells Realty. Lou always loved business and imagined developing commercial projects, as he was especially gifted in finding suitable commercial locations. By the early 1960s Lou began to work with a local builder to develop housing and built the Wells Manor Apartments and a similar project in Hermiston. When his builder moved to Portland, they began to look for commercial property to develop motels. This resulted in a successful partnership between Lou’s builder friend, William Brenner, and his attorney, Joe French. They called it L.B.J. Corporation for “Lou, Bill and Joe.” Together they built six motels.
It has been said of man that “the idea is to die young as late as possible.” Lou seemed to live up to that, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to age 90. He was always busy — a man in constant motion — but never too busy to share a bit of wisdom or pull on his fishing boots and head for a stream. He also loved to hunt and was an avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited and several other outdoor groups.
Lou was known to like to joke and tease, even up to his last few days. He told his granddaughter that on his next birthday he was going to be “39,” with a wink and a smile. One of his mottos was “Take care of your stuff and you’ll have it the rest of your life.” And indeed, he did have MANY things for “the rest of his life.” Lou also was a member of the Elks, the Eagles and a Shriner, and was a supporter of the Shriners Hospital for Children.
He will be missed by his family: life companion Dorothy Norden; daughter Linda Lou Wells Martin, son-in-law Reid Martin and grandchildren Julia Sable and Jay Martin, all of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by Judy Norden Metz and family, and his youngest brother Robert Wells of Vonore, Tennessee, as well as many other family members and friends.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.