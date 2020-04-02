Pendleton
April 28, 1948 — March 30, 2020
Louise Ann Rice 71, of Pendleton, Oregon, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at a care facility in Hermiston, Oregon.
Louise was born April 28, 1948, in Enterprise, Oregon, to William and Barbara Trump. She grew up and attended school in Wallowa, Oregon. Louise moved to Pendleton, Oregon, to attend college at BMCC. She then moved to Dale, Oregon. She returned to Pendleton in 1984 and worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills for 30-plus years, retiring in 2011.
Louise is survived by her son Lee (Liz) Engblom of Pendleton, Oregon; stepchildren Casey (Pam) Arbogast of Adams, Oregon, and Hazel Hyder of Burns, Oregon; brother Les (Diana) Wart of Orofino, Idaho; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, William and Barbara Trump; her brother Mike Wart and sister Sue Fife; three husbands; her stepdaughter Norma Arbogast; and a granddaughter.
Memorial donations can be sent to PAWS in her memory.
Graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
