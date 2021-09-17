Sept. 28, 1933 — Aug. 27, 2021
Hermiston
Heaven gained another angel. Louise Marie (Price) Johnson, 87, of Hermiston passed away at home with her family Aug. 27, 2021.
On Sept. 28, 1933, in Missoula, Montana, Marvin and Olive May (Everson) Price along with their son, Marion McCollum, welcomed twins, Lois and Louise. The twins loved being with people, the life of every party. Louise and Lois were always together doing something. For them life was an adventure. They were born to show the world how to live. And boy did they.
She married Donald Robert Fulcher in Hermiston on Aug. 6, 1950. Together they raised their four children, Donald Ray, Linda Marie, Kathleen Sue and Suzanne Kay. She was very proud of her family.
The light in every crowd, Louise was born with a heart big enough to love all people. A need to give all she could to anyone in need. She loved her family beyond words, but family was never just blood. It didn’t matter how you came to be but, once a part of her family, always a part of her family. When she expanded hers, she did so with a lot of love and open arms. She chose to bring families together and was thought of warmly for her effort. She felt honored to be a second Mom, or Grandma to her sibling’s children, her stepchildren and her best friend’s children. She gave her heart to each of them.
She loved to dance, play pinochle, hunt, fish, camp, travel and help in clubs she joined like The Eagles, Elks, or Moose Lodges. She was a snowbird who migrated to Arizona to be there for the Thanksgiving tailgate dinner and returned home in time for a big family Easter Party.
Survived by children, Don Fulcher (Peggy), Linda Phillips, Kathy Schofield, Sue Leathers (Char Doan); grandchildren, Bill Schofield (Gina), Gina Hinz, Bruce Schofield III, Keith Leathers (Kayla), Fawn Fulcher, Donald Fulcher (Joan), Justa Phillips, Andrea Murphey (Chance); nine great-grandchildren, and one on the way; many nieces and nephews who she claimed as her own and loved deeply; along with many other loved ones she warmly referred to as hers.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Wallace Johnson; siblings, Lois and (Mel) Reeser, Marion McCollum, Karen Southmayd, Marlene Carroll, Richard Carroll; son-in-law, Bruce Schofield Jr.; grandson-in-law, John Hinz; nieces, Jeannie Cox, and Lisa Martz; parents; grandparents; and a large extended family.
Please join for a celebration of life Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., Hermiston Senior Center, 255 N.E. Second St. Hermiston. Please bring a potluck dish and warm memories to share. Drinks and sandwich fixings will be provided.
