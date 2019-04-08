Pendleton
June 30, 1934 — April 1, 2019
Lucille Culbertson passed away April 1, 2019, in a care facility in Pendleton, Oregon.
She was born June 30, 1934, on the banks of the Little White Salmon River in a covered wagon outside of Riggins, Idaho, to Frank Samson and Dolly Jane Golden Dye, joining a family of eight: five girls and three boys. She grew up in Idaho, on the Clearwater River, where her father worked in placer mining and as a farm hand.
In 1944 they moved to Hermiston, Umatilla County, Oregon. She went through the third grade in country schools in Idaho, and through high school in Hermiston, Oregon.
Lucille was united in marriage to her first husband, Ivan Leroy Morris, December 8, 1951, in Hermiston Oregon. He passed away April 1978. To this union were born Clayton Morris, Rodney Morris, Frank Morris, Sonny Morris, and Debbie Rinehart.
She was united in marriage to Harold Vernon O’Neil on July 16, 1971, in Lewiston, Idaho. He passed away in April 1987. She inherited a daughter, Janie Enright.
She was united in marriage to Ted Hubert Culbertson on July 24, 1993, in Pendleton. He passed away March 8, 2019. She inherited 7 more children: Naomi Ziesemer, Glenda Winslow, Cheryl Flint, Cynthia Huskey, Wanda Hodgson, Susan Lee, and Daniel Culbertson.
She loved her flowers. She helped pastor four churches with her husband Ted in Winlock, Washington; Granite Falls, Washington; Pendleton, Oregon; and Lakeview, Oregon. She also helped serve along with her husband as visitation pastors for the Free Methodist Church in Pendleton, and was loved by all!
She worked as a mother, homemaker, and dietician at the state hospital in Pendleton, Oregon. Also as a caregiver for many years. She enjoyed being a mother and a wife most of all. She was converted in 1986 and served her lord with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank Samson Dye in 1952 and Dollie Jane Golden Dye in 1965; husbands Ivan Leroy Morris, April 1978, Harold Vernon O’Neil, April 1987, and recently Ted Hubert Culbertson, March 8, 2019; son Rodney Morris, 1955; daughters-in-law Vicki Morris and Judy Morris; sisters Ethelen Marie Peterson, 2004, Hallie May (Peggy) Lawson, 1987, and Gertrude Elizabeth Lawson, 2010; brothers William Otis Carlton, 1988, and Carl Leslie Carlton, 1992; brother-in-law Leo Rodd; son-in-law Tom Enright; and great-granddaughter Olivia Marie Shipman, March 17, 1980.
She is survived by sister Dorothy Ann Rodd; brother Franklin Dye; sons Clayton Morris, St. Paul, Minnesota, Frank and Paula Morris, Pendleton, Oregon, Sonny and Sandy Morris, Pendleton, Oregon, and Daniel Culbertson, Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters Debbie and John Rinehart, Pendleton, Oregon, Janie Enright, Echo, Oregon, Naomi and Gary Ziesemer, Toledo, Washington, Glenda and Dwayne Winslow, Pendleton, Oregon, Cheryl and Byron Flint, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cynthia and Jim Huskey, Weston, Oregon, Wanda and Daniel Hodgson, West Richland, Washington, and Susan Lee, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 44 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Service to be held at Bethel Church, Pendleton, Oregon, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.