Milton-Freewater
June 16, 1921 — July 28, 2021
Lucille Woodard Fry passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, in Battle Ground, Washington. Lucille, affectionately known as Preacher by her family, was born on June 16, 1921, to Mr. and Mrs. Uris and Ophelia Woodard near Cedar Grove, Tennessee.
Lucille married Charlie Fry on Feb. 27, 1940, and they remained married for 78 years until Charlie’s death in 2018. Lucille and Charlie moved from Tennessee to Washington to find work following the Great Depression. Lucille spent many years working hard alongside Charlie. She was the consummate wife, mother and grandmother.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Charlie and son Wendell Fry. Also preceding her in death are her sisters Opal, Nell, Ruth, Mary and Edith. Surviving Lucille is one sister, Jonnie Kelley of Cedar Grove, Tennessee, and four grandsons: Chris Fry of Kalama, Washington, Cary Fry of Kennewick, Washington, Jeff Fry of Battle Ground, Washington, and Mychal Fry of Walla Walla, Washington. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Hope Hammond of College Place, Washington, Joshua Fry of Redlands, California, Zachary Fry of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and Tyler Fry of Vancouver, Washington. Lucille was blessed to have two great-great-grandchildren as well.
Services for Mrs. Fry will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, Washington. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.