Thank you for the lifetime of memories you’ve made with our kids Nathan, Michelle and Cortney Griffin.
Our grandkids Kassadie, Zachariah, Memphis, Tyler and Raelynn will always cherish the special times they spent with you.
Thank you for filling our home with so much love and joy; you will never be forgotten.
The special bond you shared with your brother Mark and sister Nova will always live on.
Last of all Luke, I want you to know how special and honored I feel to have been your wife.
Love always,
Janet Maynard
Luke’s family would like to share in the celebration of life with all those that know and love him following state guidelines (Masks will be available) on Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Windmill Acres, 81264 W. Eighth Rd., Irrigon, Oregon.
Potluck, you are welcome to bring salad or dessert, main dish provided.
Those who wish may make contributions in Luke’s memory to the SAGE Center c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.