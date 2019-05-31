Pendleton
August 28, 1922 — May 28, 2019
Lula Marie Case-Slinker, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the age of 96. Marie was born in La Grande, Oregon, to Arbie and Leona Thomas on August 28, 1922.
Marie married Vernon R. Case on May 10, 1945. They had three children: Laury and (Helen) Case, Carol and (Hollis) Drake lll and Russell and (Cathy) Case. Marie and Vernon were married for 52 years. Vernon passed away on December 26, 1997.
Marie worked for St. Anthony Hospital as a dietary aid for 17 years. She retired in 1987. After Vernon’s passing, she moved to Hermiston to be closer to family.
Marie was very involved with the LDS Church. She was working on genealogy when she met Floyd Slinker. They married in 2002. Floyd passed away in December of 2008.
Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Jen Signa O’Neil, and grandson Hollis Drake IV. She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was living in Pendleton at Suttle Care and Retirement Center when she passed away. The family would like to thank all the staff members for the great care they provided her during her stay with them.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Olney Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
