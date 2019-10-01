Ukiah
January 5, 1930 — Sept. 15, 2019
Lydia June Thompson was born January 5, 1930, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Frank and Susie Thompson. Her family moved to the San Diego, California, area when she was five years old. She was the oldest of six siblings all who have preceded her in death.
In 1945, she married Harold S. Pinkard and had four children between them, Diana (deceased), Judy, Hal and Mike (deceased). They were divorced and Lydia later married LeRoy Dillion (deceased) in 1956. Lydia then gained another four daughters Diane, Coreen, Gail and Terry.
After all children were grown, Lydia and LeRoy moved to Bullhead City, Arizona. They opened up Bullhead City Outboard Repair, and Evenrude dealership. Lydia moved to Ukiah, Oregon, in 2011 to live with her daughter, Judy, and husband, Tom. When her health warranted her living closer to her doctors, she moved to Sunridge Retirement Community in Pendleton, Oregon, until her death on September 15, 2019.
She leaves behind her daughter, Judy of Long Creek, Oregon; son, Hal of Anaheim, California; daughter, Gail Frazier of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Coreen Dillion of Menifee, California; daughter, Diana Houston of Menominee, Michigan; and daughter Terry Dillion of Laguna, California. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her memorial will be held at 4 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon, on October 5, Saturday. Her ashes will be transported to Bullhead City, Arizona, and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date at the time of her burial. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuay.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.