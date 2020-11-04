Hermiston
June 28, 1946 — October 31, 2020
Lyle Frank Bliss of Hermiston was born June 28, 1946, in Santa Monica, California. He passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 74.
Lyle served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman in Vietnam from 1964 until 1968. After serving three tours in Vietnam, he moved to Longview, Washington, to settle down and raise a family. He worked for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington, until 1985. In June of 1986, he went to work at the Trojan Nuclear Plant until it shut down. He then moved his family to Irrigon, Oregon. He worked at the Boardman Coal Power Plant from 1989 until retiring in 2008. He retired so he could care for his brother, Warner.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; son Bill; three daughters, Shanon, Tori and Terri; sister Barbara; brother Bob; 27 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eldred (Erwin) Bliss; brother Warner; son Frank; and two grandchildren, Emily and Anthony.
A gathering will be announced at a later time.
Family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
