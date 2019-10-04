Boardman
Dec. 19, 1944 — Oct. 1, 2019
Lyle M. Cantrell of Boardman was born December 19, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Lyle and Lillie (Brackenbury) Cantrell. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 74.
Lyle lived in Burley, Idaho, throughout his childhood where he attended school and graduated from high school in the class of 1963. While in high school, he began working for Ore Ida Foods. He worked for Ore Ida Foods for many years taking him to Moses Lake, Washington; Greenville, Michigan; and Plover, Wisconsin. In 1982, he moved to Boardman, Oregon, where he worked as a plant engineer for Conagra Foods until retiring in 2012.
Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rockhounding and being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Bradley and wife Sonia Cantrell of Sidney, Michigan; Lisa and husband Rex Holcomb of Pendleton, Oregon; Kimberly Cantrell and significant other Douglas of Fenwick, Michigan; Mark Cantrell of Greenville, Michigan; and Casandra and husband Jordan Whetsler of Umatilla, Oregon; sister, Shirley Spriggs and significant other Joe of Burley, Idaho; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James; sister, Carol; and a grandson, Kevin.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggests memorial donations in Lyle’s memory be made to Friends of the Columbia Gorge.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
