Hermiston
September 23, 1959 — January 27, 2019
Lyle R. Aylett of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on September 23, 1959, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Jedediah and Juanita Sergeant Aylett. He died on January 27, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 59 years.
Lyle was raised and attended schools in Portland, Oregon, before the family moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1968. He graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1978. He attended college at Eastern Oregon State College for one year and later lived in Eugene, Oregon, before returning to Hermiston, Oregon, to work on the family farm.
Lyle enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, sky diving, fishing, listening to music and repairing things. He cherished time with his family and was always there to listen.
He is survived by his daughter Juanita Aylett, Richland, Wash.; son Dillon Aylett, Hermiston, Ore.; brothers Earl Aylett, Hermiston, Ore., and Wade Aylett, Irrigon, Ore.; sisters Jeannett Conner, Florida, and Lanita Cooley, Hermiston, Ore.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Jeddie and Juanita Aylett.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lyle’s memory may be made to Organization For Autism Research at researchAutism.org
Please leave online condolences for Lyle’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
