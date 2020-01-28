St. Maries, Idaho
December 26, 1940 — January 6, 2020
Lynda Ferris Maselli, granddaughter of Umatilla County pioneers Dr. I. U. Temple and Estelle Wells Temple, passed away at her Idaho ranch on January 6, 2020, from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Lynda was born in Pendleton, Ore., on December 26, 1940. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1958 and attended Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon College.
In 1958 she was selected as a princess on the Pendleton Round-Up Court and attended every Round-Up for 64 years, missing only one year when her son was born the week of Round-Up. Every year, sitting in the grandstand watching the new queen and court make their grand entry, always brought tears to her eyes.
Lynda married Walt Hartfield and later Jack Maselli, the love of her life. Both Lynda and Jack owned real estate companies in Spokane, Wash. In 1979, she was elected as the first woman in the 66-year history of Spokane Board of Realtors to serve as president.
Upon retirement, she and Jack traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad, making new friends wherever they roamed. They were always involved in the communities they lived in — Spokane Valley, Wash., Chewelah, Wash., Surprise, Ariz., and Gilbert (Verrado), Ariz.
Lynda was a huge animal lover. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Spokane Valley Animal Shelter. Her passion for quarter horses was reignited later in life and she raised and showed several AQHA champions. She was also an avid golfer, bridge player, and loved a good game of Scrabble.
Lynda is survived by her daughters Shelley Greco, St. Maries, Idaho, and Shannon Christiansen, Bellevue, Wash.; son Mark Hartfield (Sutaree), Gaithersburg, Md.; sisters Carol Ferris Jackson, Richland, Wash., and Patricia Ferris Lewis (Dann), Henderson, Nev.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Irene Ferris, sister Janet Ferris, and husband Jack Maselli.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Pendleton, Ore. A reception will follow at the Red Lion Hotel in Pendleton. Please wear your western clothes in honor of Lynda.
Donations in memory of Lynda may to the Pendleton Round-Up Foundation, P.O. Box 609, Pendleton, OR 97801, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.