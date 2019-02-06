Milwaukee, Wis.
February 4, 2019
Lynda “Lyn” Weeden, nee Kramer, returned home to Eternal Life with our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 4, 2019, while residing in Milwaukee, Wis. Lyn was born in Illinois to Ruth and Walter Kramer.
Lyn lived in Pendleton, Oregon, in her adult years with her husband, Larry Weeden.
She is survived by her husband Larry Weeden and siblings Pam Schudrowitz, John Kramer and Jackie Gohman-Kramer, along with three nieces, one great-niece and one great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christianna and brother Walter Kramer.
Visitation will be held at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53072, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 10-11:30 a.m., with recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. A gathering will be held at Mount Mary University-Our Lady Chapel, Notre Dame Hall, second floor, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10-11 a.m.; two elevators available, parking off 92nd Street. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 373 W. State Street, Burlington, WI.
A memorial service will be held in Pendleton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial appreciated to EWTN, St Jude Children’s Hospital, Sojourner Peace Center, Pregnancy Care Services, Love Inc., or Masses for faithful departed souls at the Catholic Church of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.