Stanfield
August 19, 1948 - 12 December, 12 2020
Lynn “Gus” Marion Wahner, was born in Pendleton, Oregon, 19 August 1948, to Patricia Joan Finch and Royce Eldon Wahner.
He passed or as we say “Graduated off earth” Saturday 12 December 2020, at his home in Stanfield, Oregon, at the age of 72 years.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shannon Meree McDonald Wahner; aunt, Fran Coppinger; cousins, Chuck Higganbotham, Sandi Greene, and Suzi Thompson; and many longtime friends.
Gus served on the Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District board for more than 15 years, promoting regenerative agriculture, improving soil biology, implementing soil health measures, and promoting local small farmers.
Gus lived on the family farm on the Umatilla River since he was 11 years old. He moved away briefly to expand his knowledge of locally produced whole foods in Pullman, Portland and Aptos (Santa Cruz area of California). He attended school in Stanfield in the early years and finished at Hermiston High School in 1967, where he was a standout wrestler and football center and middle linebacker. He was selected to the All Star football team and played in the all-star game in Portland in 1967. He recalls it was hot and they practiced three times per day.
He received an athletic scholarship to Washington State University where he studied animal science and pledged to the Sigma Chi fraternity. He reflects that he met some great people and found this to be an excellent learning experience despite adversities which led him to leave school early. “Adversities in my early years helped prepare me to get through more difficult adversities later in life.”
Gus met Shannon the first day of June 1985 in Stanfield and they were married 7 December 1985, in Hermiston which solidified his life. They traveled to Portland and in 1989 to the Santa Cruz area to learn more about the economics of growing and marketing organic sustainable produce from Cabrillo Junior College. Gus was baptized and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2004. He and Shannon were sealed in the Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington, 7 December 2005.
Upon moving back to the Stanfield area, Gus and Shannon started their own small farm business called Way of Life Farms, implementing many of the sustainable farming practices and marketing they learned on their travels. Gus, with a group of other local small sustainable farmers, started the Pendleton Farmers Market which sustains today. Gus is an educator and mentor to other farmers and interns assisting them in establishing their own small farms and marketing their produce at farmers markets or direct sale. In his passing, Gus is hopeful that all those he mentored will continue to make the soil great and grow healthy food for themselves, families, and our communities.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gus’ name may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund.
Please share memories of Gus with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
