Hermiston
July 22, 1929 — February 11, 2020
Malachi Kane "Mac" Campbell, 90, a longtime resident of Hermiston, Oregon, died at his home surrounded by family on February 11, 2020.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon.
Mac was born on July 22, 1929, in Condon, Oregon, to Irish immigrants Patrick and Kathryn (O'Brien) Campbell. He was raised on a sheep and cattle ranch in Lonerock, Oregon, and it was there that he developed his love for the livestock industry and the people who worked in it, especially sheepherders.
Mac attended grade school in Lonerock, graduated from Heppner High School and later earned an accounting degree from the University of Portland, which he used in his jobs at Rohrman Motors, C&B Livestock, Marlette, and eventually as a farm and ranch real estate broker. In addition to these jobs, Mac developed his own ranching operation. He was a natural cattleman who had a gentleness that animals responded to. He was referred to as the "cattle whisperer" by his family.
On August 20, 1960, he married Veronica Doherty in Hermiston, Oregon. From that day a lifetime of adventures began.
He had a lifelong interest in education and served as chairman of the Hermiston School District Board and the Blue Mountain Community College Board. He also gave time to other civic organizations. He was involved in his children's activities, everything from tee-ball to 4-H and FFA. He was a devoted husband who called his wife his "best decision," and a loving father who supported each child's pursuit of his/her own happiness. He was always available to listen, give an encouraging word, and make his family and friends feel loved.
On almost every Tuesday he could be found at the Northwest Livestock Auction where over the years he developed many strong and lasting friendships.
He had a curious mind and was open to new ideas, and had a strong faith that he lived but never imposed on others. To sum it up, he was a good man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Patricia Campbell, Martha Baily and Katie Van Schoiack, and brothers John, Peter and Jimmy,
He is survived by his wife, Veronica; children Patrick Campbell, Frances (Mike) Patterson, Tara (Yoji) Mineishi, Peter Campbell, Sarah Campbell and Kara Campbell; granddaughter Ava Mineishi; brother Tom Campbell; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mac's memory may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice education fund.
Please share memories of Mack with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
