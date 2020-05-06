Pendleton
December 24, 1929 — April 30, 2020
Maralyn Lavone Horn died April 30, 2020, at Sunridge Adult Home. She was 90.
Maralyn was born December 24, 1929, in Pilot Rock, Oregon, to Marvin Earl Horn and Marguerite Reed. Maralyn was the second oldest in a family of 10 siblings. She spent a lot of time helping to raise her eight brothers. She started school in Pendleton, then went to Stanfield during the war. While going to school there she worked for her eighth-grade teacher in a store and also on a farm while she lived with them for a few years. Then, returning to Pendleton, she finished high school and went to work for St. Anthony Hospital. Maralyn then worked for the telephone company for 35 years.
After high school she traveled a lot on her vacations while at the phone company. She’s been to Europe, Honduras, Spain, Austria, France, Switzerland and Germany, and I’m sure a few others she forgot to mention. After retiring from the phone company she worked 10 years for the agriculture research station in Pendleton.
She is survived by her brothers Jerrold (Ruth) of Hermiston, Oregon, and Cecil (Carolyn) of Snohomish, Washington, and 23 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Wilson, and brothers George, Clayton, David, Darrell, Donald and Steven Horn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Suite 500, Hermiston, OR 97838.
As per her request, there will be a graveside service at a later date for family only.
