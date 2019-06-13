Pendleton
February 10, 1948 — May 15, 2019
Marcia Lorenzen passed away on May 15, 2019, with her family at her side, at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She died from a stroke, a complication due to pancreatic cancer.
Marcia was born on February 10, 1948, to Leon and Melba Kimes in Dinuba, California, and moved to the Molalla, Oregon, area with her family at the age of 14. Upon graduation from Laurelwood Academy near Gaston, Oregon, she began work in an extended care facility and then as a receptionist for various companies. Marcia transitioned to receptionist duties at a Portland law firm where she advanced to legal secretary and ultimately to paralegal.
Determined to obtain a bachelor’s degree, she became a freelance paralegal to provide the time and money to purse her studies at Portland State University. She excelled, graduating at the top of her class with a degree in philosophy.
Marcia married Henry Lorenzen in 1983, and they moved to the Lorenzen family farm near Pendleton in 1984, where both Marcia and Henry desired to raise a family. Their first daughter, Jessica Lorenzen, was born in 1985 and their second daughter, Emily Lorenzen, was born in 1987.
Marcia grew to love the Pendleton area and made many close friends who have described her as welcoming, gracious, kind, full of inspiration and wisdom, and remarkably creative. Marcia touched many lives through her involvement with the Citizen’s Review Board for foster children, the Aspire program at Pendleton High School and the Pendleton Center for the Arts. She cherished her close relationship with her sisters at the BJ Chapter of PEO in Pendleton. Her incredible talent in design was put to use when she became an accomplished conservation picture framer. She took great satisfaction in personally delivering and unwrapping the finished framed artwork in her customer’s homes.
With her husband Henry, she was a true and invaluable partner, both in life and in their farming operation. Marcia was a voracious reader and passed on her love of reading to her daughters by reading to them each morning before the school bus arrived. She raised her daughters to be accomplished, independent women. Marcia’s many interests included reading good books, gardening, traveling with her family and gourmet cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Lorenzen; her two daughters, Jessica Lorenzen and Emily Lorenzen; son-in-law Michael Ziegler; three sisters and three brothers; her stepmother Dorothy Kimes; and countless friends.
Memorial donations may be made to The Pendleton Foundation Trust – Marcia Lorenzen Scholarship Fund.
A celebration of Marcia’s life with occur at a later date. Messages to the family may be sent to marcia.remembrance@gmail.com.
