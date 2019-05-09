Hermiston
January 20, 1942 — May 2, 2019
Marcus Edward Robins, 77, passed away in his home in Hermiston, Oregon, on May 2, 2019, where he lived with his wife Jackie Bennett Robins.
Born in Longview, Washington, he was the son of Homer Edward Robins and Wanda Robins Nelson. He attended Dufer High School and The Dalles High School, where he played football for the Dufer Rangers and The Dalles Indians. He earned a scholarship for wrestling.
He and his wife Jackie owned Russ's Place from 1988-1998 in McNary, Oregon. He was a lover of the outdoors: golfing, fishing, camping, rockhounding, hunting, stock car racing, wrestling, and old Westerns.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Sharon Robins and granddaughter Kelsi Jean Peck of San Antonio, Texas; son Marcus Robins II (Skip) and Mandie Wineland of Pilot Rock; and brothers Clark Robins and wife Darlene of Pine Hallow, Ron Robins and wife Teri of Stanfield, Dennis Robins and wife Deb of Hermiston, and Robert Witherspoon and wife Sharon of Sacramento, California.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
At his request, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to any Animal Rescue, Vange John Memorial Hospice or charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice and a special thanks to nurse Danielle. Her efforts and connection will forever be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.