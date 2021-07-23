Hermiston
Jan. 30, 1933 — Feb. 24, 2021
It is with great sadness the family of Margaret A. Johnson announces her passing in February 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Margaret was born in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 1933 to Rowland and Louise Fogarty Sr. Margaret graduated from John Marshall High School in 1951 and from Emily Griffith Technical College in 1953.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Virginia, Kathryn and Donna, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnson, and daughter Melinda Oliver.
Margaret loved playing games like Hearts, Spades, Yahtzee, Thursday night bingo games at the temple, gambling at casinos, watching golf, traveling, and listening to country music.
Margaret was a long-time resident of Newbury Park (Conejo Valley), California, and retired in Hermiston, Oregon, several years ago. Margaret was loved and will be deeply missed by all the lives she has touched.
A private burial will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. Please share memories of Margaret with her family at www.burnsmortusryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.