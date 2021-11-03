Margaret E. Timmons, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at her home at the age of 90. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater with Pastor Linda Mueller of the Christ the King Lutheran Church officiating. Concluding services and interment will be at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. There will be a potluck reception to follow at the Elks Lodge in Milton-Freewater. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frazier Farmstead Museum through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Friends who wish to pay their respects may call Munselle-Rhodes on Thursday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 5, 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Margaret was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Alma Schmelzer Nichols. She married Marvin Timmons in College Place, Washington, May 28, 1950, and celebrated 71 years of marriage this year.
Margaret was actively involved in civic and youth organizations across Oregon and has been recognized numerous times for her dedication to the community youth. She was a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She enjoyed making over 100 Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Marvin Timmons, at their home; two sons, Steve (Cindy) Timmons, Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and Thomas (Shiela) Timmons of Medford, Oregon; two daughters, Deanna (Gary) Garrard of Hermiston, Oregon, and Nancy Sams of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Darcy Timmons of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen; son, John; siblings, William Nichols, Richard Nichols, Elizabeth Nerland, Helen Nichols and Mildred Vandegrift.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.