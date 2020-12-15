Hermiston
June 17, 1955 - December 7, 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Blahm of Hermiston was born June 17, 1955, in Hermiston, the daughter of Raymond and Vara (Tolar) Blahm. She passed away in Hermiston on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 65.
Margaret grew up and attended school in Hermiston, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1973. After high school, she lived and worked on the family ranch for many years. She lived in Pendleton for a short time where she owned and operated “Toys N’ More.”
Margaret enjoyed going to thrift stores and garage sales looking for treasures. She also enjoyed collecting memorabilia from the Bee Gee’s as well as dalmatians.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Chris) Mueller; brothers, Danny, Steven, Dennis and Chuck; and a sister, Melanie; and many extended family members.
A private family interment will be in the Echo Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
